5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Concertmaster Isabella Lippi is a featured soloist in Elgin Symphony Orchestra concerts featuring Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in Schaumburg and Elgin.

Billy Gardell performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Saturday, Jan. 12. Associated Press, 2016

Need a pick-me-up this weekend? Billy Gardell brings the laughs to the Genesee Theatre, Jim Peterik and World Stage rock Naperville's Wentz Concert Hall and the Arcada celebrates Elvis' birthday. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar/.

Bucking trends

The World Champions Rodeo Alliance Windy City Roundup and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Chicago Invitational bring daring competitive bull riders to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. WCRA: $15-$60; PBR: $20-$350; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. WCRA: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11; PBR: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

Douglas Duncan rides in a previous Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition. It returns to the Allstate Arena this weekend. - Courtesy of Andy Watson

Stephen Squires conducts the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in performances of Haydn's "Surprise" Symphony, Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 (featuring ESO concertmaster Isabella Lippi) and more at two locations: first at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, then at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$75; $10 youth. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, in Schaumburg and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, in Elgin.

Big guy comedy

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell ("Mike & Molly," "Young Sheldon") returns to perform standup at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $32.50-$52.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.

Jim Peterik and World Stage performs at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.

Jim Peterik and World Stage bring a joyful, rocking night of music to Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Special guests include The Ides of March, David Pack, Gary Wright, Toby Hitchcock and many more. Tickets cost $60-$70. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu/. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.

Tribute to the King

The Arcada Theatre goes all out for the Windy City Elvis Birthday Bash starring Joe "Elvis" Tirrito and Radney Pennington (2018 Windy City Elvis Competition Champion). Tickets cost $15-$25 for the show at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com/event/elvis-birthday/. 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.