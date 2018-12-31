 
Entertainment

Kids welcome new year with bubbles, confetti

 
Bev Horne
 
 
Updated 12/31/2018 3:02 PM
  • Becky Schultz of Elburn celebrates with her son, 2-year-old Lucas, at the 17th annual Fun Family New Year's Eve party at the DuPage Children's Museum in Naperville.

  • Ameya Samgna, 2, of Naperville, is covered in confetti during the New Year's Eve party at the DuPage Children's Museum in Naperville. The event included three countdowns this year, including one featuring confetti, another with bubbles and a third that provided time for a quiet celebration.

  • Bubbles come down around Katie Weeks of Naperville and her daughter, Savannah, 2, at the DuPage Children's Museum.

There were bubbles. Lots and lots of bubbles.

There was confetti. Lots and lots of confetti.

And if you needed a quiet place to contemplate the approaching new year, there was a place for that, too.

It was the DuPage Children's Museum's 17th annual Fun Family New Year's Eve celebration in Naperville and this year it featured not one countdown to noon, but three -- each designed to appeal to a different taste.

The celebration attracted about 500 kids and parents to listen to music by Duke Otherwise from Madison, Wisconsin, to make New Year's hats and confetti party poppers, to get their faces painted, to make 3-D cookie sculptures and to explore the museum's many exhibits.

The party used to be called a Bubble Bash and on Monday the bubbles still were a big favorite, said Cassie Coffey, the museum's public programs coordinator.

"We know our guests absolutely love bubbles," she said. "Both young and old."

