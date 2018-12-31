Jeremy Piven, Hairball to perform at Genesee Theatre in March

Emmy Award-winning actor/comedian Jeremy Piven will perform March 2 at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Actor/comedian Jeremy Piven and Hairball, a band billed as a celebration of arena rock, will stop for performances in March at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, the theater announced Monday.

Piven, an Evanston native who won a Golden Glove and three Emmy Awards for his work on the HBO show "Entourage," will perform sketch comedy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. His show will feature impressions, sketches and improves, and perhaps an appearance from his most famous character, Ari Gold.

Presale tickets are on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the code "GENESEE" online at the theater's website, geneseetheatre.com. Tickets are $38, $53 and $83.

Hairball recreates '80s arena rock songs with a re-enactment of some of the greatest hair bands of the decade, complete with makeup and costume changes, confetti and pyrotechnics, smoke machines and props galore. Over the past 18 years, they've been joined on stage by the likes of Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, Vince Neil and Dee Snider.

They'll perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 8. Presale tickets also go on sale for $25 at 10 a.m. Tuesday using the code "GENESEE."