5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello

Dorothy (Elizabeth Stenholt) longs to return home to Kansas in Paramount Theatre's "The Wizard of Oz." Courtesy of Liz Lauren

If you've seen your share of light shows and want something different for the weekend, we have you covered. You can check out a family fest in St. Charles, laugh along to Christopher Titus in Schaumburg or catch a beloved musical in Aurora. Here are five things to do this weekend. For other ideas, check out dailyherald.com/calendar.

Family fest

Take the kids or grandkids to work off their holiday energy at the Family Fun Fest featuring inflatable zones, kiddie rides, a rock-climbing wall, a petting zoo and more this weekend at the Mega Center at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $15-$25; $20-$35 on New Year's Eve. (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Dec. 28 to 30; noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31.

Schaumburg standup

See comedian and actor Christopher Titus mine his difficult upbringing for humor this weekend in a series of standup shows at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Weekend shows $27. New Year's Eve $75 dinner and show; $33 show only at 7:30 p.m. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29; 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30; special NYE shows 7:30 and 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31.

No place like 'Oz'

Head down the yellow brick road before "The Wizard of Oz" wraps its run at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. Tickets $45-$72. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30.

On track

Bring train enthusiasts to the Great Train Show, which features hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, operating exhibits and more this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $10 ($9 Sunday only). (847) 680-7260 or greattrainshow.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30,

'Closer to Free'

Hear hits such as "Fadeaway" and "Still the Night" when the Wisconsin-born band The BoDeans shares a concert bill with guest Trapper Schoepp on Saturday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29.