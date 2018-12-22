What we're watching today: Elgin police say happy holidays with festive synced vehicle lights
Updated 12/22/2018 8:34 AM
hello
The Elgin Police Department is in a festive mood and wishing everyone a merry Christmas. Thanks to their Technical Investigations Unit, police vehicle lights are synced to a classic Christmas song, making for a pretty cool display. Enjoy, and happy holidays to everyone!
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.