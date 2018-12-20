What we're watching today: Macaulay Culkin gets assist from Google at his 'Home Alone' house
Updated 12/20/2018 10:37 AM
hello
Macaulay Culkin returns to his "Home Alone" house, but this time he's not quite as alone. Culkin's character Kevin McCallister enlists his Google Assistant to keep his house safe. And he finally gets to eat his mac and cheese.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.