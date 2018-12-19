What we're watching today: Package thieves get glitter bombed

The No. 1 trending video on YouTube right now is the ultimate victim revenge when it comes to package thievery. YouTuber Mark Rober spent six months designing a package with cameras that covered a 360 degree view, would tell him when the package was taken, and expel a ton of glitter and fart spray on the thief when it was opened. And then he was able to track it down and do it again. Oh sweet revenge!