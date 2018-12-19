What we're watching today: Package thieves get glitter bombed
Updated 12/19/2018 10:27 AM
hello
The No. 1 trending video on YouTube right now is the ultimate victim revenge when it comes to package thievery. YouTuber Mark Rober spent six months designing a package with cameras that covered a 360 degree view, would tell him when the package was taken, and expel a ton of glitter and fart spray on the thief when it was opened. And then he was able to track it down and do it again. Oh sweet revenge!
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.