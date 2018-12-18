What we're watching today: Shelter dogs react to magical disappearing treat trick
"Everyone deserves a little holiday cheer this time of year, so we decided to bring the magic of the holidays to these animal shelter dogs." says the TBS caption to this YouTube video. Kudos for raising awareness and showing how fun these pets can be. Here's hoping they all got treats when it was over.
