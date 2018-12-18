Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75

Penny Marshall arrives at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" in Los Angeles. Associated Press/December 2011

Penny Marshal, left, and Cindy Williams from the comedy series "Laverne & Shirley" appear at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Associated PRess/September 1979

Actress and director Penny Marshall attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75. Associated Press/February 2015

LOS ANGELES -- Penny Marshall, who starred in "Laverne & Shirley" before becoming one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, has died. She was 75.

Mashall's publicist, Michelle Bega, said Marshall passed away in her Hollywood Hills, Calif., home on Monday due to complications from diabetes.

Marshall starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy "Laverne & Shirley," which aired from 1976 to 1983. As a filmmaker, she became the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million with "Big," the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks. She also directed "A League of Their Own," ''Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "Awakenings."