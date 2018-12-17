Feder: New WLS lineup moves Big John Howell to late afternoons

By this time next week, you may not recognize WLS 890-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Gone from the Cumulus Media news/talk station will be the morning show hosted by Big John Howell with Ramblin' Ray Stevens and the afternoon show hosted by Chicago broadcast legend and Radio Hall of Famer Steve Dahl.

This Friday will mark the last day in their respective shifts. Of the three, only Howell will continue to be heard on WLS, where he'll become solo host from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting January 3.

