What we're watching today: Doorbell cam catches squirrel jumping on UPS driver
Updated 12/11/2018 11:11 AM
hello
Would you be as calm as this Chicago UPS driver if a squirrel jumped on your shoulder? We would not. We envision lots of screaming and flailing arms. But this delivery guy seems to welcome the furry guy's visit with a laugh and no panic whatsoever. Aren't doorbell cams the best?
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.