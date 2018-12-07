5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" returns to the Rosemont Theatre.

With holiday merriment in full swing, there's no shortage of fun events happening across the suburbs this weekend. Here are five ideas to get you started. For more, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Nose so bright

See Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and other holiday characters from the classic 1964 Rankin/Bass animated television special come to life in the tour of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical" at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $29.50-$75. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

The Lego Train Show returns to the Cantigny Park's Visitors Center in Wheaton. - Daily Herald File Photo

Marvel at the creative constructions made by the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club when its annual Lego Train Show rolls into Cantigny Park's Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free admission, but $5 parking. Toys for Tots donations appreciated. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

Holiday handicrafts

Step by Step Promotions brings its seasonal Festival of Art & Craft Shows to the Pheasant Run Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $5. (847) 263-6300 or stepbysteppromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

Symphonic greetings

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra teams up with the Elgin Master Chorale, Midwest Dance Collective and soprano Catalina Cuervo for the classical holiday concert "Sounds of the Season" at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$55. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

David Brian Stuart directs and plays George Bailey in Improv Playhouse Theater's staged radio version of Frank Capra's holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life!" - Courtesy of Improv Playhouse

Libertyville's Improv Playhouse remounts its annual radio play version of "It's a Wonderful Life" starring David Brian Stuart as George Bailey, a man who sacrifices his dreams for the welfare of his family, his friends and his beloved town of Bedford Falls. It's performed as a 1940s radio drama including sound effects, period commercials, and milk and cookies at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Adults $15-$20; seniors/military $10-$15; students $5. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.