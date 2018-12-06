What we're watching today: Synchronized Christmas lights dance to 'Baby Shark'
Updated 12/6/2018 10:53 AM
Synchronized Christmas lights are fun to watch, and they are usually accompanied by Christmas music. Well, not at the Hinojosa home in Texas. This family took a different approach they synced their festive lights to the popular kid song "Baby Shark." And parents everywhere let out a collective groan. Enjoy kids!
