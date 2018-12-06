5 Golden Globe nominees who grew up in the suburbs

Thursday brought big news for producer and Elgin native John Walker, left, as well as writer/director Brad Bird and producer Nicole Paradis Grindle -- a Golden Globe nomination for "Incredibles 2." Associated Press

A number of suburban natives who took off to follow their dreams in Hollywood woke up to good news Thursday morning: Golden Globe nominations.

Here are the former suburbanites whose work received nods Thursday:

John Walker -- This producer from Elgin's latest film, Disney-Pixar's "Incredibles 2," is up for best animated feature.

Melissa McCarthy -- The Plainfield native, a previous nominee in the comedy category for "Spy," moves to the best actress in a motion picture drama field for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Plainfield's Melissa McCarthy received a Golden Globe nomination for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" - Fox Searchlight Pictures

Dede Gardner -- "If Beale Street Could Talk" won't open locally until later this month, but the film delivered a best drama nomination for its producers, including Winnetka's Gardner.

Rachel Brosnahan -- The Emmy winner, who grew up in Highland Park, snagged a Golden Globe nod for best actress in a TV comedy for Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Former North Shore residents and co-stars Alex Borstein, left, and Rachel Brosnahan received Golden Globe nods for their roles in Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." - Courtesy of Amazon

Alex Borstein -- Brosnahan's co-star and fellow North Shore product (she lived in Deerfield as a child) earned a supporting actress nomination for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

The nominees will have to wait until Jan. 6 to see if they can add the title Golden Globe winner to their resumes. The show will air on NBC.