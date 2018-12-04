What we're watching today: Dog makes unexpected save in pro soccer game
Updated 12/4/2018 10:12 AM
hello
You probably saw this already when you were watching Argentine third division soccer the other day, but here it is again for those of you who were busy. A goalkeeper tried to kick quickly at the top of the box only to hit an opponent and watch helplessly as the ball bounced back toward his goal ... until a dog ran across the goal mouth and made a save. If anyone complains that it was probably a hand ball in the first place, you're missing the point. A DOG RAN ON THE FIELD AND MADE A SAVE!
