 
Entertainment

What we're watching today: Dog makes unexpected save in pro soccer game

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 12/4/2018 10:12 AM
hello
  • What We're Watching logo

    What We're Watching logo

You probably saw this already when you were watching Argentine third division soccer the other day, but here it is again for those of you who were busy. A goalkeeper tried to kick quickly at the top of the box only to hit an opponent and watch helplessly as the ball bounced back toward his goal ... until a dog ran across the goal mouth and made a save. If anyone complains that it was probably a hand ball in the first place, you're missing the point. A DOG RAN ON THE FIELD AND MADE A SAVE!

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 