What we're watching today: Dog makes unexpected save in pro soccer game

You probably saw this already when you were watching Argentine third division soccer the other day, but here it is again for those of you who were busy. A goalkeeper tried to kick quickly at the top of the box only to hit an opponent and watch helplessly as the ball bounced back toward his goal ... until a dog ran across the goal mouth and made a save. If anyone complains that it was probably a hand ball in the first place, you're missing the point. A DOG RAN ON THE FIELD AND MADE A SAVE!