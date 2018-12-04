'Friends' is staying on Netflix 'throughout 2019,' company says
Updated 12/4/2018 9:53 AM
The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: "Friends" will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r— Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018
" Friends," the NBC sitcom that has enjoyed a second life on streaming services, is not disappearing from Netflix next month, the company's content boss told NBC News on Monday, according to an NBC News report.
"No, it's not leaving in January," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer.
