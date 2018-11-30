5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

hello

Santa closes out the annual Little Friends Holiday Parade of Lights in Naperville. Daily Herald File Photo

Girl Scouts from Fry Elementary School march in a previous Little Friends Holiday Parade of Lights in Naperville. Daily Herald File Photo

This weekend, take time out of your busy schedule for fun events such as the Mother Truckin' Beer Fest at Sears Centre or "The Colors of Christmas" concert at the Genesee Theatre. For more ideas of how to spend your time, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Mother Truckin' Beer Fest

The Mother Truckin' Beer Fest returns with more than 100 craft beers and a troop of food trucks at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $45 general admission; $20 designated driver; $10 parking. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 1 p.m. regular admission Saturday, Dec. 1.

Mooseheart Holiday Lights

One of the largest light shows in the Chicago area, Mooseheart Holiday Lights' drive-through light show features about 80 displays on a 1.8-mile route along the Mooseheart campus, off Route 31, just south of Batavia. Admission (cash only) is $10 for cars. Proceeds benefit Mooseheart Child City and School. www.moosecharities.org. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1-2.

'Nutcracker' at the Hemmens

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra teams up with the Chicago Ballet Conservatory to perform "The Nutcracker" at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $25-$50. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.

Little Friends Holiday Parade of Lights

Naperville's Little Friends Holiday Parade of Lights will bring a little extra sparkle to your weekend. The parade starts at Jackson Avenue and Mill Street, heads east to Main Street, and ends at Main and Van Buren Avenue. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus visit with kids until 9 p.m. inside the Santa House at Jackson Avenue and Webster Street on the Riverwalk. Free. www.littlefriendsinc.org. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

R&B holiday at Genesee

Pop and R&B singers Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, Jon Secada and Deniece Williams will perform Christmas classics and greatest hits in "The Colors of Christmas" concert at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $48-$68. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.