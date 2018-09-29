Weekend picks: NCC hosts intimate Rick Springfield concert

Rick Springfield is at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville on Saturday, Sept. 29. Associated Press, 2018

'Love Somebody'

Hear 1980s pop tunes such as "Jessie's Girl" and "Human Touch" performed in a more intimate style in the concert tour of "Rick Springfield: Stripped Down." The Aussie actor and songwriter performs Saturday at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, Naperville. $45-$65. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

WSRep premiere

Williams Street Repertory premieres "Bomber's Moon," a darkly romantic two-hander by Deborah Yarchun, and one of the works WSRep presented last year in a staged reading as part of its LAB series. Set during the London Blitz of 1940-1941, "Bomber's Moon" is about an American socialite and a working-class Londoner who seek shelter in an abandoned music shop during an air raid. Ensemble member Michele Vazquez directs. Opens at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. It runs through Oct. 21 at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $35.50. (815) 356-9212 or wsrep.org.

Autumnal fun

Saturday's Downers Grove Park District Harvest Fest features music from the Ethan Bell Band at 1 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 5 p.m., a craft fair, a bags tournament, a children's area with jumphouses and activities, a pie-eating contest and more at Fishel Park, 1000 Grove St., Downers Grove. Free. (630) 960-7500 or dgparks.org. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Luxury campers

See the latest models of mobile camping vehicles at the Lake County RV Outlet Show this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Free admission. (847) 680-7200 or generalrv.com or lcfair.com. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30

Rock plus pups

Pitch in Saturday to help those who help our furry friends at Active! Dog Daycare's Rock Out for Rescues Dog Fest. The afternoon, open to friendly dogs and their owners, features a build-your-own-taco bar, craft beers from Revolution Brewing and musical performances -- Dee Ginicola at 2 p.m., Decades Undercover at 2:45 p.m., an acoustic set by Ryan Powers at 4 p.m. and punk rock from Take the Reins at 4:45 p.m. -- as well as games, pet adoptions and a raffle/live auction. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Peace 4 Pits, a Chicago-area rescue and foster organization. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Active! Dog Daycare, 2550 W. Diversey, Chicago. $35 online, $45 at the door, $40 at the door with unopened dog food, toy or treat donation. (773) 278-7003 or chicagoactivedog.com.

Oompah pah

Celebrate the autumn season with German cuisine, beer and music from Dan Mateja and the IPA (International Polka Association) Tribute Band and 7th heaven at Wheeling Park District's Oktoberfest. Raise your steins at the Performance Pavilion at Heritage Park, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Free admission. wheelingparkdistrict.com/events. 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Quack! quack!

The Springbrook Celebration & Duck Race is a fundraiser promising music, nature walks, a wine and beer tasting and its title race on Saturday at the Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. $12-$18; $10 for an extra raffle duck ($25 for three). (630) 773-2257 or itascaparkdistrict.com. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

'Let it Go'

"Disney On Ice presents Frozen" allows audiences to travel to the animated kingdom of Arendelle once again. See the exploits of royal sisters Elsa and Anna recreated for an elaborate ice show at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $17-$125; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29 and 30

'Ol' Man River'

The New Philharmonic and conductor Kirk Muspratt celebrate the Broadway collaborations of Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II, and Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart with the concert "Show Boat & Show Tunes." It stars four operatic soloists with the 80-voice Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $55. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30

Winery fun

Lynfred Winery's annual Oktoberfest, Grape Stomp & Pig Roast features German singalongs, tastings and a variety of wacky competitions such as grape spitting and cork tossing. It's this weekend at 15 S. Roselle Road, Roselle. $10; kids age 13 and under admitted free. (630) 529-9463 or lynfredwinery.com. 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29; noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30

1960s and '70s sounds

Relive many of the pop hits of the 1960s and early '70s when Mitch Ryder and Paul Revere's Raiders, and Peter Rivera all share a concert bill on Saturday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Laughs by Lopez

Expect plenty of pointed and political humor when actor and comedian George Lopez brings his standup tour "The Wall Live in Concert" on Saturday to the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $56-$195.98; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Concert highlights

• Rebel Soul Revival: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. Free. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• Every Mother's Nightmare, Teeze: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20-$25. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

•'90s Dance Party with Fool House: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. 7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Paul Revere's Raiders, Mitch Ryder and Peter Rivera: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Vicious Circle, The Live Ones: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Throwbacks: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Galati's Hideaway, 800 Feinberg Court, Cary. (847) 516-3663 or galatishideaway.com.

• The Bank Notes: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at The Uptown, 12 W. Burlington Ave., Westmont. Free. (630) 969-4717.

• Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $15-$18. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• A Friend Called Fire, Via Clara, Invisible Cartoons: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10. (773) 549-2050 or gmantavern.com.

• The Gingers with Kevin Lee and the Heartbeats: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 E. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $5-$10. (847) 749-0253 or homebarchicago.com.

• Eric Burdon and The Animals: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• The Stylistics: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Opium Death, Triguna, Children of Dismay: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Michael Damani: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $5. (773) 549-2050 or gmantavern.com.

• MC Chris "MC Chris is Dead Tour" with Dual Core, Lex the Lexicon Artist: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $16. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Telltale, Thrift Store Halo, Blind Leaders: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Young Culture, If Only, If Only, Tiny Kingdoms, Kennedy, Weighted: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $10. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

• System Restore, Hybrids, Avenues: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• David Paige: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Miller's Ale House, 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 598-1090 or millersalehouse.com.

• There Goes the Neighborhood, Charles Longo, Luminissi, Krush, Butl3r, Glowstix: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Cairo Ale House, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. Free. (630) 876-9600 or cairoalehouse.com.

• Richard Marx: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $69-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Tremonti "A Dying Machine 2018 Tour": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $25-$30. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

• Spirit Fingers: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Joey Landreth Trio, Dowd & Drew: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• "Basstory" with Dave Ellefson (from Megadeth), Wrath, Green Death: 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Boy Band Review: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Austin's Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $8-$10. (847) 549-1972 or fuelroom.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.