What we're watching today: A seal slaps kayaker in face with octopus
Updated 9/28/2018 9:57 AM
Here are some words you don't think you'll be typing when you wake up in the morning: Watch a seal slap a kayaker in the face with an octopus. Not much else to say, really.
