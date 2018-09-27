 
Entertainment

What we're watching today: Will Smith celebrates 50th birthday with helicopter bungee jump

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 9/27/2018 12:23 PM
hello
  • What We're Watching logo

    What We're Watching logo

If you recently celebrated your 50th birthday, I bet you didn't commemorate it the way Will Smith did. But maybe you did bungee jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. Did you? I didn't think so. Watching it here is probably better.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 