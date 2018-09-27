What we're watching today: Will Smith celebrates 50th birthday with helicopter bungee jump
Updated 9/27/2018 12:23 PM
hello
If you recently celebrated your 50th birthday, I bet you didn't commemorate it the way Will Smith did. But maybe you did bungee jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. Did you? I didn't think so. Watching it here is probably better.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.