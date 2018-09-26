Anna's Fire introduces 'Midwestern Healthy' to Lindenhurst

Anna's Fire is a new addition to the Lindenhurst dining scene, taking over the former Swedish Café space and bringing what owners Stephen and Carrie McCulley call "Midwestern Healthy" to the suburbs. The menu reflects that ethos, offering salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and burgers that are designed to cater to those looking for healthier options or who have dietary restrictions. What this also means is that the McCulleys try to use locally sourced ingredients (the Angus beef brisket is from the Stockyards in Aurora), organic produce, no deep fryer, no nuts, no soy (because it contains gluten), as well as offer vegetarian and allergen sensitive dishes.

Plus, the restaurant is the first in Lake County to become a Level 1 Certified Green Restaurant.

Carrie, who recently retired as principal of Riley Elementary School in Arlington Heights and who was a former competitor in the Daily Herald's annual Cook of the Week competition, joined Stephen in taking over the Twisted Cow ice cream shop in July and then opening Anna's Fire next door in August. All of the recipes at the restaurant are Carrie's.

The Anna's Fire dining experience is a mix of counter and table service. Guests order at the register then sit in the pristine dining room, accented with barn wood, Mason jars and a large wood-burning oven in the corner. A staff member -- usually one of the very friendly owners -- handles everything from there.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Anna's Fire offers sandwiches like the Apricot BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich.

When we stopped in for lunch, we ordered the salmon burger with macaroni and cheese on the side, and the bourbon beef brisket sandwich with the superfood slaw on the side. The salmon burger comes on a pub bun with lettuce, tomato and a honey dill cream sauce. The patty was obviously homemade, and fell apart easily -- though it wasn't mushy and had a nice grilled crisp to it. The salmon itself was slightly sweet and spiced well; the honey dill cream sauce paired with it perfectly, adding a nice refreshing boost to the meal.

Just like the salmon burger, the macaroni and cheese was definitely made from scratch and made to order. The sauce was an extra-cheesy blend of three different cheeses, with a crispy browned cheese topping that added a nice depth of flavor. I'll definitely be back for the macaroni and cheese; it was the best of any local restaurant's homemade take.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer The margherita, front, and pesto chicken flatbreads are made from fresh ingredients every day at Anna's Fire in Lindenhurst.

The bourbon beef brisket sandwich came on a toasted ciabatta roll with extra sauce on the side for dipping. The brisket was soft with a good texture, and the sauce wasn't heavy -- it was just light enough to let the meat shine through but still have an effect on the overall flavor. As an extra bonus to an already delicious sandwich, we noticed the bun was toasted on both the inside and the outside, giving a little bit more of a texture that worked really well. We loved the superfood slaw as well, which was essentially an amped up coleslaw with better and more varied ingredients, including kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, red cabbage and carrots. It was nice and light, and all the vegetables were fresh and crispy.

Though the food was absolutely delicious, presentation wasn't quite at the same level. It was very minimalist, with food neatly placed on aluminum trays. A more creative flair would go a long way in making the dishes look as appetizing as they actually are. I'll definitely be back again either way, though.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer The Twisted Cow ice cream shop -- also owned by Stephen and Carrie McCulley -- is next door to their Anna's Fire restaurant in Lindenhurst.

If you don't eat meat, come in on Mondays, when the restaurant hosts Vegetarian Night, which features dishes like the wild mushroom blend flatbread and the vegan Beyond Burger.

If you'd like a beer with your lunch or dinner, there is a selection of craft beers, too.

After your meal, head next door to Twisted Cow for some ice cream, which provides a sweet treat that shouldn't be missed.



Anna's Fire

2234 E. Grand Ave., Lindenhurst, (847) 356-3283, annasfire.com/

Cuisine: American

Setting: Casual

Entrees: $9-$12

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday

