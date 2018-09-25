By the numbers: 8 ways to get in the Halloween spirit early

Ghoulish characters roam the grounds during Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Autumn is here, and even though Halloween is still weeks away, its presence can already be felt lurking at the end of October. Here are a few ways to get into the spooky spirit early, with fall activities featuring monsters, pumpkins, scarecrows or other seasonal themes.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 28 at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Features a hay bale maze, corn bin play area, fall treats for purchase and face painting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $3-$5 and pumpkins for an additional charge. Weekends include Pumpkin Enrichment for the Animals, bonfires from noon to 5 p.m., and hayrides for $2 per person. Activities are included with zoo admission, with some exceptions: $3.25 per resident; $4 for nonresidents; and free for children younger than 2. Call (847) 428-7131 or visit www.dtpd.org.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2016 Batman the ferret meets Elmer the camel at a previous Randall Oaks Fall Festival in West Dundee. This year's fest runs through Oct. 28 at the Randall Oaks Zoo.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 31, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Features hayrides, a corn maze, scarecrows, pony rides, Animal Land Zoo, a parakeet exhibit, Pumpkin Playland and more. Pig races at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day, 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Includes Silly String Asylum (like paintball with Silly String) on weekends. Free admission; activities require purchase of tickets. Visit didierfarms.com/pumpkinfest.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest

Hours vary by day Friday through Sunday through Oct. 28; as well as Monday, Oct. 8, Thursday, Oct. 25, and Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 29-31, at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly, with shows and a trick-or-treat trail. Evening hours include haunted houses and costumed monsters. $57.99-$77.99 purchased at the park. For daily hours, tickets and admission deals, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.

The Scarecrow Trails is just one part of the Fall Color Festival at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, which runs Oct. 1-31. - Daily Herald File Photo

7 a.m. to sunset Oct. 1 to 31 at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See the world through a kaleidoscope of brilliantly colored trees while enjoying taffy apples, a scarecrow trail around Meadow Lake and other activities. Admire scarecrows created by local Scout troops and vote for your favorite. Free with Arboretum admission, which is $15 for ages 18-64, $13 for ages 65 and older, and $10 for ages 2-15 (Wednesdays offer discounted admission, of $10/$9/$7); free for ages 1 and younger. Visit www.mortonarb.org.

Cosley Zoo Pumpkin Fest

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1-31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Try to conquer the straw pyramid and enjoy children's rides and thousands of pumpkins on the zoo lawn, in addition to visiting the zoo's animals. There will also be apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks, and various sizes of straw bales available to purchase. Zoo admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and free for kids, Wheaton Park District residents and zoo members; the rides will require a fee. Also, register now for the Spooktacular from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, which includes a corn maze, spooky pond path, pumpkin carving and more; space is limited, see the website for details. Visit cosleyzoo.org.

St. Charles Scarecrow Festival

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, on Main and 4th streets and along the riverfront, St. Charles. Over 100 handcrafted scarecrows, and an opportunity to make your own to take home from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The 33rd annual festival includes a carnival from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; petting zoo; live music on three stages; food; and the Autumn on the Fox arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.scarecrowfest.com.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest features rides, animals, a maze, and, of course, lots of pumpkins, through Oct. 31 at the farm in Lincolnshire. - Daily Herald File Photo

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at North School Park, East Eastman Street and Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights. Family festival includes a petting zoo, scarecrow-building contest, face painting and crafts, food vendors, hay rides and all-day entertainment. Sponsored by the Village of Arlington Heights Special Events Commission and the Arlington Heights Park District. Admission and activities are free. Visit www.ahpd.org/events/autumn-harvest-fest.

Blackberry Farm Pumpkin Weekends

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 6-28, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly fall festivities include the pumpkin princess, seasonal crafts, harvest decor, giant corn crib, professional storyteller, world's tallest scarecrow, trick or treating and a pony parade. $7. Visit www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.