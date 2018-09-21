What we're watching today: Kevin Hart is terrified of Robert Irwin's animals
Updated 9/21/2018 10:54 AM
"The Tonight Show" has a long history of memorable animal moments, and Robert Irwin, 14-year-old son of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, brought out some friends for Jimmy Fallon and guest Kevin Hart. You can probably guess Hart's reaction, but if you can't, let's just say he was not enthusiastic.
