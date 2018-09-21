5 fun ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

The flesh-eating plant Audrey II convinces Seymour (Will Lidke) to commit dastardly deeds in "Little Shop of Horrors" at Drury Lane Theatre. Courtesy of Brett Beiner Photography/Drury Lane Theatre

Looking for something to do this weekend? How about "Little Shop of Horrors" at Drury Lane, Art in the Barn in Barrington or Clint Black at the Genesee? Here are five ideas for fun events; see dailyherald.com/calendar for more.

Plant food for thought

When it comes to musical comedy camp, "Little Shop of Horrors" is a masterpiece. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, allows the this hit to be savored on stage in a solid revival. $60-$75. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21; 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23.

Art in the Barn

Visitors to Art in the Barn, on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W. Highway 22, Barrington, will find plenty to see as many new and returning artists -- 175 total -- offer fine art in oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylics, fiber, glass, photography, digital media, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture and more. $5. www.artinthebarn-barrington.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 22-23.

Film shorts

See the finalists chosen to screen their work as part of The 10th Annual Elgin Short Film Festival at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $10. (847) 931-5900 or hemmens.org. 6 p.m. Red Carpet Reception; 7 p.m. screenings Saturday, Sept. 22.

'Hanky Panky'

Groove to 1960s hit songs such as "Crimson and Clover" and "Sweet Cherry Wine" when Tommy James & The Shondells perform at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

Pure country

Country star Clint Black performs hits such as "Been There," "Nothin' But the Taillights" and more at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $48.50-$78.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23.