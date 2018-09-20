SPOILER ALERT: Watch the winner's last performance on 'America's Got Talent'
Shin Lim's final card trick on "America's Got Talent" is ridiculous. See his last performance before being named the winner of AGT 2018. Shout out to Zurcaroh for an amazing finale performance as well.
