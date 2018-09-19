What we're watching today: Justin Bieber serenades fiancee outside Buckingham Palace

hello

Next time you're at a popular tourist attraction, say Buckingham Palace, and you see a guy playing guitar and singing in an ugly sweatshirt, make sure to take a second look. Tourists yesterday saw Justin Bieber serenading his fiancee Hailey Baldwin outside of Buckingham Palace. The star reportedly played at least two songs, including "Cold Water" and "Fast Car." No report on how much money was thrown in his guitar case.