What we're watching today: Justin Bieber serenades fiancee outside Buckingham Palace
Updated 9/19/2018 3:40 PM
hello
Next time you're at a popular tourist attraction, say Buckingham Palace, and you see a guy playing guitar and singing in an ugly sweatshirt, make sure to take a second look. Tourists yesterday saw Justin Bieber serenading his fiancee Hailey Baldwin outside of Buckingham Palace. The star reportedly played at least two songs, including "Cold Water" and "Fast Car." No report on how much money was thrown in his guitar case.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.