Julie Chen exits 'The Talk'

Julie Chen is officially done with CBS' "The Talk."

Chen, the moderator and one of the original hosts since its debut in 2010, announced Tuesday that she has left the talk show to spend more time with her family, effective immediately. It's about a week after her husband, Leslie Moonves, stepped down as the network's chief executive after allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Moonves has denied the allegations.

Just as Tuesday's episode of "The Talk" was about to end, the co-hosts played a short video message from Chen, which they said was recorded only moments earlier. She spoke from the set of the CBS reality competition "Big Brother," which she has hosted for 20 seasons.

"I have been at 'The Talk' since the day it started nine years ago. And the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years. But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son. So I've decided to leave 'The Talk,'" Chen said. "I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we share. Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege I will always be grateful for."

She started to get choked up as she continued: "To everyone behind the scenes, I send you my love. I will miss you all very very much."

Co-hosts of "The Talk": Sheryl Underwood, left, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Julie Chen. - Andrew Eccles/CBS

Chen then addressed each co-host, including Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne and creator Sara Gilbert. She called herself, Gilbert and Osbourne "the original three musketeers" who hosted together starting Day 1. "I will treasure our friendship," Chen said. "And I know this show, and the sisterhood it stands for, will live on for many, many, many more years to come."

She also briefly addressed guest-host Carrie Ann Inaba and even threw in a plug for her as a possible replacement: "Carrie Ann, I don't know - but in my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair, my Asian sister," Chen said.

Chen had been absent from the show since the Season 9 premiere last Monday, the day after Moonves stepped down, when the co-hosts had a tough conversation about her husband and the Me Too movement.