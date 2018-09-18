What we're watching today: Oscars director proposes to girlfriend onstage after winning Emmy
Updated 9/18/2018 12:55 PM
Here's one acceptance speech that people didn't complain about going long on the Emmy Awards. Watch Glen Weiss propose to his girlfriend onstage after winning the Emmy for producing the Oscars.
