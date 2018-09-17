What we're watching today: See ABC 7 through the years as they celebrate 70 years in Chicago
Updated 9/17/2018 12:53 PM
hello
Congratulations to ABC 7 Chicago on its 70th birthday. You don't look a day over 50. Jump in the video wayback machine and see how it all started.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.