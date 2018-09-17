Penn & Teller tour coming to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre

hello

Illusionists Penn & Teller come to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, May 10. Associated Press, 2017

Illusionists Penn & Teller come to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, May 10. Associated Press, 2015

Broadway veterans and the title stars of The CW's "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" are bringing their brand of comic illusions to Waukegan.

Penn & Teller play the Genesee Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, May 10.

Tickets are $42.50 to $110 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.