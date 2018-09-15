How to effectively manage your stress

Stress is a major psychological factor that contributes to emotional and physical illnesses such as hypertension, depression, heart disease, headaches, and inflammation.

Although the connection between stress and health is widely accepted, many people still struggle with how to effectively identify and manage the main emotional component underlying their physical or emotional illness: stress.

Sources of stress

The three most common sources of stress are family, work, and money.

Troubles in these areas often serve as "triggers" to cause us stress. When we experience stress at home, work, or around money, we are being triggered; the actual cause of the stress is usually hiding underneath the trigger.

You may be wondering what it means to be "triggered"?

When we are triggered by an event, behavior, or something else, we are reacting in the current moment as if it were the original moment that created our stress.

The original moment could have occurred one week or 10 years ago. What is important to understand is that the moment was significant enough to you that it is the template for how you respond to similar moments in the future.

For example, if your parent humiliated you in front of the entire third grade for not getting an 'A' on an exam, you might get triggered whenever you feel humiliated, self-conscious, put on the spot or judged.

Depending on how your brain processed this incident, you might respond at work by turning down leadership roles because you are afraid of failing; or at home become very critical of your spouse or children if they make mistakes; or become miserly with money because you are afraid of being poor.

As you can see, there are several ways that the essence of the original moment can show up in future situations if feelings of humiliation are aroused.

However, if you can identify the source of the emotional trigger or get as close to it as possible, you can effectively manage or alleviate the stress.

On the other hand, if you simply try to manage every stress-related trigger, you risk becoming more stressed because you are constantly putting out fires. This is why just trying to manage stressful situations can be effective, but limited in its sustainability.

Effective and sustainable management of stress on your own

The most effective way to sustainably manage stress to is to begin with yourself. What is key to remember is that the trigger (situation or person) is not the cause of your stress, it is triggering your reaction to it. Your reaction will either reduce, eliminate or create more stress.

If you are a mental take-charge kind of person, the following exercise may pique your interest:

Begin by identifying three situations or people that trigger you to react in unhealthy ways or limit your growth. Write them down. (For example, you would like to stop yelling at or withdrawing from people.) Next, choose one of the stressors to work on.

Once you have made your selection, recall one of the first times you experienced that type of stress and notice what was happening. Finally, decide how you would like to respond instead as you move forward and write it down. Focus on responding in the new way to stressful situations for at least 21 days and take note of what happens.

This simple exercise can be done in a journal or as you find yourself triggered. It is more helpful to address your stress before you experience it, when possible, so you can think more clearly.

If you are a more contemplative and internal person, meditation is a wonderful tool that allows you to connect with your emotions, body, and thoughts in a way that feels more organic.

Consider using guided mediations that help you focus on responding more and reacting less to stress or quieting your mind or regulate your breathing. These techniques help lower cortisol levels so you can experience calm even in the midst of storms.

Treatments for stress

While working on your own is rewarding and effective, working with a professional can create results more quickly using tools that are proven to be effective.

If you are looking for professional treatments for stress, the following are suggested: psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, Yhandi's Inner Light, RoHun, and meditation classes.

When looking for someone to work with, I suggest selecting someone who is licensed and a seasoned practitioner in the area of treatment you are interested. It may take some time to find a therapist, but don't give up.

• Jinnie Cristerna is a licensed clinical social worker, clinical hypnotherapist, an ordained minister, and RoHun doctor based in Schaumburg. A graduate of the University of Chicago, Delphi University, and the Wellness Institute, she has practiced psychotherapy for 27 years. She specializes in abuse, trauma, women and minority issues, depression, anxiety, inner child healing and DID. To learn more, visit www.HighAchiever.net.