What we're watching today: Missy Elliott surprises viral video star during karaoke performance on 'Ellen'
Updated 9/14/2018 11:06 AM
Mary Halsey became a viral video star with her karaoke performance of Missy Elliott's "Work It." She went so viral that she was invited to be on "Ellen" to perform. And as viral begets more viral, Missy Elliott joined her on stage during her performance and now that clip is all over the interwebs. Hurry and watch it before it inspires another viral video and you're that much further behind the trend curve.
