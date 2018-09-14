5 fun ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

hello

There are lots of big names appearing in the suburbs this weekend, including Tony Danza, Tracy Morgan, Kim Fields and more. Here are five ideas for fun events; see dailyherald.com/calendar for more.

Elgin Fringe Fest

The Elgin Fringe Festival, boasting more than 100 performers including actors, magicians, dancers, musicians, sketch-comedy performers and more, continues at seven downtown Elgin venues. A $3 button is required for admission to events, which range from free to $10. elginfringefestival.com. 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

Comedy central

The Genesee Theatre is a major comedy hot spot this weekend as it hosts Tracy Morgan, Paul Rodriguez and Wayne Brady at 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets: $39.50-$69.50 for Morgan; $32.50-$42.50 for Rodriguez; and $48-$68 for Brady. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. Morgan performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14; Rodriguez at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; and Brady at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

Ultimate Women's Expo

Evelyn Braxton, Nancy Grace and Kim Fields are a few of the celebrity keynote speakers appearing at the Chicago Ultimate Women's Expo. The event includes spa treatments, fashion shows, tastings, pop up shops, free swag and more at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $10. (866) 618-3434 or chicagowomensexpo.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

Browsing and chatting with artists are two of the main draws to this weekend's Riverwalk Fine Art Fair in Naperville. - Daily Herald file photo

Browse and buy unique works of art at the 33rd annual juried Naperville Riverwalk Fine Art Fair on Jackson Avenue between Main and Eagle streets, and along the Riverwalk, Naperville. It's sponsored by the Naperville Art League. Free. downtownnaperville.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15-16.

"Tony Danza: Standards & Stories" headlines St. Charles' Arcada Theatre Sunday. - Associated Press

Hear songs interspersed with showbiz anecdotes tied to "Taxi" and "Who's the Boss?" when Tony Danza brings "Tony Danza: Standards & Stories" to the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.