What we're watching today: Check out Apple's three new iPhone models
Updated 9/13/2018 10:41 AM
I know some of you don't care and that's totally cool. Sometimes we wish we didn't care. And we admit that we're basically nothing more than a raccoon whose eye is drawn to the beautiful shiny thing, but we're not (very) ashamed! We're going to sit back and watch and listen to Apple's Chief Design Officer Jony Ive tell me all about the company's three new iPhones.
