What we're watching today: Massive Hurricane Florence from space
Updated 9/12/2018 1:04 PM
There's nothing like the perspective from space to see just how enormous a storm is. Check out the view from a high definition camera outside the International Space Station as it looks down on Hurricane Florence Wednesday morning. And let's hope for the best for our friends on the East Coast.
