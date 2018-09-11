Rock legends and Christmas classics coming to Genesee

Rocker Melissa Etheridge comes to the Genesee Theatre for one night, Friday, Dec. 7.

Two concerts featuring rock icons and a Christmas show are coming to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

Online presale tickets are available until 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, for the Cornerstones of Rock on Nov. 2, The Colors of Christmas on Dec. 2 and Melissa Etheridge on Dec. 7. The presale code for each show is GENESEE. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 14.

Take a trip back to the late '60s and early '70s as the Cornerstones of Rock reunites five legendary Chicago-area bands: The Ides of March, featuring Jim Peterik; The Buckinghams; The Cryan' Shames; New Colony Six; and The Shadows of Knight. The show is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. Ticket prices are $28 to $48.

The Colors of Christmas features four pop/R&B singers in a performance of Christmas classics and greatest hits. Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, Jon Secada and Deniece Williams perform in this holiday show at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Ticket prices are $48 to $68.

Melissa Etheridge brings her husky vocals and confessional lyrics to the Genesee at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, in The Rock Show. Etheridge is a Grammy and Oscar Award-winning singer/songwriter with a catalog of music that spans three decades. Ticket prices are $48 to $75.50.

To buy tickets, go to Ticketmaster or the box office at geneseetheatre.com.