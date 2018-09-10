New tuner, old favorites highlight Marriott Theatre's 2019 main stage season

A new musical about the life of a songwriter and a revival of a favorite tuner about an orphaned boy's search for a family are among the productions on tap for 2019 at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

The former -- "Darling Grenadine" by composer/lyricist/writer Daniel Zaitchik -- is about a Manhattan jingle writer and his relationships with his girlfriend, his brother and his dog. It begins previews June 26, 2019.

The latter is "Oliver!" Lionel Bart's musical based on Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist" about an orphan boy living in a workhouse. Indentured to an undertaker, he falls in with a gang of young pickpockets who work for the thief Fagin, an associate of the murderous Bill Sykes and his abused girlfriend Nancy. The show begins previews Oct. 30, 2019.

Marriott's season begins Jan. 16, 2019, with the popular jukebox tuner "Million Dollar Quartet," a fictionalized account of the Dec. 4, 1956, jam session with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley at Sun Records in Memphis.

That's followed by "Footloose: The Musical" (beginning previews April 10, 2019) based on the 1984 film starring Kevin Bacon as a teenage rebel who moves to a conservative small town in Oklahoma where dancing and rock music are prohibited.

Also on tap is "Something Rotten!" beginning previews Aug. 28, 2019. Set in 1595, the musical comedy by Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell is about playwrights and brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom who -- after toiling in the shadow of William Shakespeare -- invent the musical-theater genre as a way of getting noticed.

Marriott Theatre for Young Audience productions include "Seussical" (Feb. 8 to March 31, 2019), "Junie B. Jones, the Musical (July 12 to Aug. 11, 2019) and "Madagascar -- A Musical Adventure" (Oct. 4 to Dec. 29, 2019).

Performances are at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Subscriptions start at $134.50. A StagePass subscription, including unlimited access to main stage and children's productions, is available for $20 per month. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com.