Your best bets in entertainment this week

Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Thursday. Associated Press, 2016

"Whose Line Is It Anyway?" stars Colin Mochrie, left, and Brad Sherwood will play shows in Waukegan and Glen Ellyn this week.

Roaming Rhodes

Comedian Tom Rhodes ("Comedy Central Comedy Underground," the podcast "Tom Rhodes Radio") returns for a series of standup sets starting Wednesday at two Zanies locations: first at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 813-0484. Then at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 524-0001. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday in Rosemont, and 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday in St. Charles.

Active seniors

Find out about services, products and more at the Active Senior Expo on Wednesday at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Free admission. (630) 620-6347 or activeseniorexpo.net. 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rocking back

The celebrated English rock bassist and vocalist Glenn Hughes performs song hits from the band Deep Purple on Thursday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Improv experts

See comedy created on the spot with master improvisational comedians Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood in "The Scared Scriptless Tour" this week at two locations: first at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $32.50-$49.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com; then at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $55-$75. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Waukegan; 8 p.m. Friday in Glen Ellyn.