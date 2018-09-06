What we're watching today: Kids' performance makes history on 'World of Dance'
Updated 9/6/2018 11:43 AM
Watch The Lab bring the classroom to life on "World of Dance" as they get one of the best scores in the history of the show. The judges were floored. You will be too.
