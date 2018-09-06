Sean Hayes bringing new picture book to Naperville

Sean Hayes, right, and Scott Icenogle will be in Naperville this fall to promote their new picture book, "Plum." Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Television and Broadway star Sean Hayes, a Glenbard West High School grad, will return to his roots this fall when he visits the area in celebration of his new picture book, "Plum."

Hayes and co-author and husband Scott Icenogle, will be in Naperville at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 for a book signing at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave.

Tickets are required and available exclusively at PlumAndersons.brownpapertickets.com. Additional books also will be sold at the event.

Hayes is one of the stars of TV's "Will & Grace" and Icenogle is a composer.

Their book, inspired by "The Nutcracker," is about how the Sugar Plum Fairy got her wings.

In addition to his award-winning role as Jack McFarland on TV's "Will & Grace," Hayes is a writer, comedian and producer. "Plum" is his first picture book.

Icenogle is a composer and producer who is currently creating music for "Will & Grace" and CNN's "The History of Comedy."