Concerts: Childish Gambino, Tony Bennett this weekend

hello

Tony Bennett brings the hits to Ravinia Festival Saturday, Sept. 8. Associated Press

Texas Hippie Coalition, Blackwater, The Radiomen: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20-$25. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Centerfold: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Free. (847) 394-8500.

"American Idol: Live! 2018": 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $27.50-$113.23; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com.

Youth & Canvas, Them Dead Poets, Ego Maniacs, Town Meeting: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Car Seat Headrest, Naked Giants: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 275-6800 or rivieratheatre.com.

Invictus, Dalton Deschain & The Traveling Show, The Remedies, Bad Jokes, Who Knows?: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $12. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Brian Allison & Cheryl Rodey: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at The Rivers Edge Bar & Grill, 12 N. River St., Batavia. (630) 406-9200 or theriversedgebatavia.com.

Grey Shore Avenue, Shy Technology, Mary Vaughn Band: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Debonair Social Club, 1575 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 227-7990 or debonairsocialclub.com.

Yes featuring Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman: 8 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Friday, Sept. 7, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $20-$80. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Sara Evans, Ali Morgan: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Riley Green "Outlaws Like Us Tour" with Trea Landon: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $8-$10. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Billy Joel: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $65-$270. ticketmaster.com.

Wynonna Judd & the Big Noise: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $75-$88. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Shinyribs, Cordovas: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Kowloon Bay, Back Alley Riot, Lost Years: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Erik Donner: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Rep's Place, 3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. (224) 347-2916 or repsplace.com.

Lance: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12-$15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Stop The Insanity Part 4 benefit for Hope for the Day featuring Second Season, Invictus, The Arsonist on my Six, When the Sun Sets: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$15. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Counting Crows, Live: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $19. amphitheatertinleypark.com.

Grain of Sand, Blacklist Regulars, Marwood's Fall, Doctor Death Crush: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Warm Thoughts (of Touche Amore), Hi Ho, Fredo Disco, Mollow: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Childish Gambino, Rae Sremmurd: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $79-$129. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

From the Start, Blumenkohl, Debello: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Tivoli Bowl, 938 Warren Ave., Downers Grove. Free. (630) 969-0660 or tivolibowl.com.

Stryper, KIX: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

JC Brooks Band, Phillip-Michael Scales: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $18-$28. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Tony Bennett with Antonia Bennett: 8:30 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Saturday, Sept. 8, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $46-$153. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Terrapin Flyer: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Maiden Chicago and Black Market Grenades: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Boy Band Review: 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Rare Earth: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$59. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $30. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Fairview, Like Language, Pete Ford: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Fitz's Spare Keys, 119 N. York St., Elmhurst. $10. (630) 379-5007 or fitzssparekeys.com.

Bronze Radio Return, Elk Walking: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $17-$20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

The Way Down Wanderers, The Mighty Pines: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $15-$25. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Shades Of Indigo, The Dead Seahorses, The Radiations, Nick Sky: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

VoiceBox with Cathy Richardson: 8 p.m. at Tuesday, Sept. 11, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Silver Age, The Flips, romancer, The Moose: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Axes of Evil: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Scott Ligon's All-Star Freakout!: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Sufferer, Kaonashi, Late., When We Was Kids: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $13-$15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Glenn Hughes plays Deep Purple: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Blues Beatles: 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.