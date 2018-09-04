 
What we're watching today: Talented family ruins karaoke for everyone with amazing 'Les Mis' song

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 9/5/2018 9:37 AM
Watch this viral video of the LeBaron family singing "One Day More" from "Les Miserables." Then confer with your family and concede the "Best Family Singers Ever" trophy to the LeBarons. This.is.amazing.

