Theater spotlight: Lifeline stages re-imagined 'Frankenstein' with a twist

Ann Sonneville plays Victoria, creator of The Creature, in Lifeline Theatre's premiere of "Frankenstein," adapted from Mary Shelley's novel by ensemble member Robert Kauzlaric. Courtesy of Suzanne Plunkett

A new 'Frankenstein'

Lifeline Theatre premieres ensemble member Robert Kauzlaric's adaptation of Mary Shelley's gothic tale "Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus." In Kauzlaric's version, Dr. Frankenstein, the Creature's creator, is a woman named Victoria (Ann Sonneville) whose grief over the loss of a family member prompts her to play God with deadly results. Ensemble member Paul S. Holmquist directs the production, which features puppets designed by Cynthia Von Orthal. Previews at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 and 14; 8 p.m. Saturday Sept. 8 and 15; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. The show opens Sept. 16 at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. $20-$40. (773) 761-4477 or lifelinetheatre.com.

'Girls Night'

In its season-opening production "Girls Night," Steel Beam Theatre celebrates such Broadway titans as writer/lyricist Betty Comden ("On the Town," "Bells are Ringing"), writer/lyricist Lynn Ahrens ("Ragtime," "Anastasia") and composer Jeanine Tesori ("Fun Home," "Caroline, or Change") along with Cindi Lauper ("Kinky Boots") and Dolly Parton ("9 to 5: The Musical"). Douglas Orlyk conceived and directs the musical revue, which he describes as a celebration of women who have important things to say. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7-8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Runs through Sept. 23. $22-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

Family issues

Family members gathering for the funeral of one of their own grapple with uncertain futures in "Curve of Departure," a domestic dramedy by Rachel Bonds in a revival at Northlight Theatre. Artistic director BJ Jones directs the season-opening production, which stars Northlight favorite Mike Nussbaum as the family patriarch. Previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13; 8 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15; and 2:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 16-20, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The show opens Sept. 21. $30-$88. (847) 673-6300 or northlight.org.

Musically fit

"WaistWatchers The Musical!" a lighthearted look at women's relationship with food, fitness and friendship, makes its Chicago-area premiere at the Royal George Theatre. Special guest Martha Wash, whose hits include "It's Raining Men" and "Everybody Dance Now," will perform through Oct. 28 with the cast that includes Sarah Godwin, Seandrea E. Earls and Katherine S. Barnes. Previews at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 13; 8 p.m. Sept. 14-15; and 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Runs at various times through Nov. 4 at 1641 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $45-$65. (312) 988-9000 or waistwatchersthemusical.com.