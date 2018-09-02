Labor Day picks: Parade, 7th heaven, carnival close out Septemberfest

Schaumburg's big fest

The 48th Annual Septemberfest features loads of bands, an arts and crafts show, a craft beer and wine tent, a carnival and more on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The annual Labor Day parade starts at 10 a.m. on Summit Drive at Wise Road and heads north. Music features 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Free admission; VIP concert tickets cost $10. (847) 895-4500 or villageofschaumburg.com. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3

So long, summer

The Naperville Jaycee's Last Fling features the annual Labor Day parade starting at 10 a.m. at Naperville North High School and making its way through downtown, with the finish at Naperville Central High School. Plus, don't miss the carnival, ice cream-eating contest, pet look-alike contest, music and more along Jefferson Avenue, west of Washington Street, Naperville. Free. (630) 961-4143 or lastfling.org. 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3

Bicentennial maze

The Richardson Corn Maze does its part to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the state of Illinois with a custom bicentennial design. The 2018 maze opens to the public starting Saturday at the Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. $17-$19; $14-$16 kids 3-12. (815) 675-9729 or richardsonadventurefarm.com. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3

Old Fashioned Family Picnic

Join in the fun of the Old Fashioned Family Picnic in the Park at Woodland Trails Park, 1500 E. Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect. There's fun for all ages, including inflatables, a petting zoo, a kids' craft area, games, a DJ, a Turtle Race at 11:30 a.m. and a Kids' Coin Splash at 3 p.m. Free. www.rtpd.org. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3

End of Summer Luau

Pheasant Run is going all out for its End of Summer Luau over Labor Day weekend. Enjoy DJ Susanne's pool parties with live music, dive-in movies, kids' activities and lots of grilled Caribbean-style food from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday on the patio. Nosh on shrimp kebabs ($6), jerk chicken ($5), mango and chipotle barbecue ribs ($7), grilled corn on the cob ($1), foot-long hot dogs ($3) and sweet plantains ($2). And sip on specialty luau drinks such as the Blue Hawaiian ($6), Frozen Lime Daiquiri ($7), Bahama Mama ($8) and Mai Tai ($9). A daily pool pass costs $15. Pheasant Run Resort is at 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com/labor-day.aspx. Events start at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3

Celtic pride

Embrace all things Irish this weekend with Long Grove Irish Days. Irish music, dancing and food stalls are centered at Long Grove Fountain Square, 228 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Free admission. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org. 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3

Down home

The Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival blends education and entertainment with 35 acts spread across eight stages at Geneva's Island Park, with parking at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. $20 daily; $15 teens and seniors; kids 12 and younger admitted free. (630) 897-3655 or foxvalleyfolk.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3