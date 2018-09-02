Edison lit up lives with inventions

hello

Q. This is a photo of my Thomas A. Edison phonograph that is in very good condition. It has a brass horn and 40 to 50 cylinders. Only a few of the cylinders are in good shape. On the case is a list of 14 patent dates, and the last one is May 31, 1898. My husband inherited it from his great-aunt years ago. Does it have any value?