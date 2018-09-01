Weekend picks: Seasalt, Maddie & Tae perform at Septemberfest

Schaumburg's big fest

The 48th Annual Septemberfest features loads of bands, an arts and crafts show, a craft beer and wine tent, a carnival and more this weekend on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Saturday music includes Suburban Chicago's Got Talent winner Seasalt at 5 p.m. and Mike DelGuidice at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday: Maddie & Tae at 8:45 p.m.; and 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday. Free admission; three-day VIP concert tickets cost $25 or $10 daily. (847) 895-4500 or villageofschaumburg.com. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3

Dino display

Families with dinosaur-obsessed kids won't want to miss Jurassic Quest. It features more than 75 dino displays of various sizes. The touring exhibition returns this weekend to the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $20; $18 seniors; $34 kids VIP ticket (for ages 2-12). (847) 680-7200 or jurassicquest.com/grayslake. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2

Bicentennial maze

The Richardson Corn Maze does its part to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the state of Illinois with a custom bicentennial design. The 2018 maze opens to the public starting Saturday at the Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. $17-$19; $14-$16 kids 3-12. (815) 675-9729 or richardsonadventurefarm.com. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday; from Saturday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 4 (holiday and extended hours Sept. 3, 21 and 22 and Oct. 8, 26 and 27)

End of Summer Luau

Pheasant Run is going all out for its End of Summer Luau over Labor Day weekend. Enjoy DJ Susanne's pool parties with live music, dive-in movies, kids' activities and lots of grilled Caribbean-style food from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the patio. Nosh on shrimp kebabs ($6), jerk chicken ($5), mango and chipotle barbecue ribs ($7), grilled corn on the cob ($1), foot-long hot dogs ($3) and sweet plantains ($2). And sip on specialty luau drinks such as the Blue Hawaiian ($6), Frozen Lime Daiquiri ($7), Bahama Mama ($8) and Mai Tai ($9). A daily pool pass costs $15. Events start at 10 a.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 1-3. Pheasant Run Resort is at 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com/labor-day.aspx.

Support the Union

See what life was like more than 150 years ago for members of the 10th Illinois Regiment and their families during the Civil War Encampment. The living historical re-enactment returns to the Graue Mill and Museum, 3800 York Road, Oak Brook. $5; $4 seniors; $2 kids 4-12. (630) 655-2090 or grauemill.org. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2

Celtic pride

Embrace all things Irish this weekend with Long Grove Irish Days. Irish music, dancing and food stalls are centered at Long Grove Fountain Square, 228 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Free admission. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; and 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3

North Coast

The three-day North Coast Music Festival brings the beats to Chicago's Union Park this weekend, with the likes of DJ Snake, Vulfpeck, Robert DeLong, Jamiroquai, Yellow Claw, Gramatik, Moon Taxi and many others, along with a full weekend lineup at the Silent Disco. 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $60-$70 (plus fees) for general admission; $80-$214 (plus fees) for VIP. northcoastfestival.com.

So long, summer

The Naperville Jaycee's Last Fling features special concerts by Cheap Trick, Lit, P.O.D., Buckcherry and more this weekend along Jefferson Avenue, west of Washington Street, Naperville. $15-$25 general admission; $30-$50 pit access (standing room); $100-$150 Carillon VIP standing room. (630) 961-4143 or lastfling.org. 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2

'80s celebration

Fans of 1980s pop music can catch Culture Club, the B-52s and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey all on the same concert bill this weekend at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $100-$115 pavilion seating; $27-$32 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1

Comedy gold

Chingo Bling blends rap, hip-hop and comedy this weekend in a series of standup sets at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $28 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2

By the river

The Downtown Batavia Block Party & Taste of Batavia features concerts, classic cars, a pie bake-off and more. The family fun happens on North River Street and the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Free admission. (630) 761-3528 or downtownbatavia.com. 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2

Luke Bryan at Wrigley

Luke Bryan "What Makes You Country Tour" with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and DJ Rock: Award-winning country artist Luke Bryan brings "This Is How We Roll," "I Don't Want This Night to End" and other hits to Chicago's Wrigley Field. Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $66-$267. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Michael Heaton benefit

Two Brothers Roundhouse hosts a night of music, dancing, food and beer to raise funds for the medical expenses of Aurora singer-songwriter Michael Heaton, who is fighting a rare form of medullary cancer that requires expensive radiation treatments. 100 percent of the door donations and proceeds from a silent auction will go to the fund. Donations are also welcome at a GoFundMe page set up by Heaton's family and friends. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora. $20 suggested donation. (630) 264-2739 or twobrothersbrewing.com.

Down home

The Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival blends education and entertainment with 35 acts spread across eight stages on Sunday and Monday at Geneva's Island Park, with parking at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. $20 daily; $15 teens and seniors; kids 12 and younger admitted free. (630) 897-3655 or foxvalleyfolk.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 2-3

O.A.R. at Ravinia

O.A.R. and Matt Nathanson "Just Like Paradise Tour" with The New Respects: The purveyors of the late-2000s hits "Love and Memories" and "Shattered (Turn the Car Around)" hit Ravinia Festival for an alternative rock extravaganza. 6 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m.) Sunday, Sept. 2, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $20-$85. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.