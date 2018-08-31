What we're watching today: Little girl's emotional reaction to adoption news
Updated 8/31/2018 10:15 AM
hello
What's life really about? Moments like this -- a little girl's overwhelming happiness. Watch Ivey's emotional response as her foster parents tell her that she and her siblings will be adopted. And we dare you not to cry with her.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.