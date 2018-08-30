The Orwells disband following sexual misconduct accusations

The Orwells, a band that hailed from Elmhurst, has disbanded following accusations of sexual misconduct by band members. Photo by Kelly Puleo

The Orwells, the indie rockers from Elmhurst known for frenzied live performances, has disbanded following accusations from multiple women alleging sexual misconduct by band members.

The announcement came Wednesday via the band's Twitter feed.

The wide range of allegations, mentioning band members Mario Cuomo, Henry Brinner and Grant Brinner, surfaced publicly this week in a Reddit thread and a Google doc. In addition to allegations of sexual misconduct, the accounts include charges band members sent unsolicited nude photos to women and used homophobic language.

