10 hot tickets: Yuri and Pandora in Rosemont, Gladys Knight in St. Charles and more

hello

Pete Yorn performs at Park West in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Associated Press, 2016

Mexican singer Yuri shares a concert bill with Pandora at the Rosemont Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Associated Press, 2015

Eve 6, Party Nails, Somme: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago: 20th anniversary of the self-titled album; rock. $26-$28; $100 meet and greet. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

Bruce Hornsby -- "The Way It Is Tour": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles: bluegrass/pop. $69-$125. On sale noon Friday, Aug. 31. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Pete Yorn -- "You & Me Acoustic Tour": 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago: rock. $35. On sale now. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Gladys Knight: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles: soul/R&B. $89-$175. On sale noon Friday, Aug. 31. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

"Shen Yun": 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, Jan. 10 and 12; 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11 and 12; 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora: Chinese music and dance spectacle. $80-$200. On sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

The Blind Boys of Alabama: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: gospel. $30-$50. On sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

Bring Me the Horizon: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Aragon Entertainment Center, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago: metal/alternative rock. $49.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31. (800) 745-3000.

Get the Led Out: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont: rock/Led Zeppelin tribute. $19.50-$65. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com.

Yuri and Pandora: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont: pop. $51-$141. On sale 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com.

Boyz II Men: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora: R&B/soul. $59-$140. On sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

-- Scott C. Morgan