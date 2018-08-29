 
Entertainment

What we're watching today: Future Kingz light up stage with killer dance moves on 'AGT'

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 8/29/2018 10:43 AM
hello
  • What We're Watching logo

    What We're Watching logo

Do they have talent? Do you feel the power? Watch Chicago dance group The Future Kingz perform to "Power" by Kanye West on "America's Got Talent."

Related Coverage
Dance crew with suburban ties performing on 'America's Got Talent' Tuesday
Related Article
Dance crew with suburban ties performing on 'America's Got Talent' Tuesday
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 